PM vows to accelerate pace of work on CPEC projects

Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed to accelerate pace of work on projects being executed under the umbrella of multi billion dollars China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

He was addressing a ceremony in connection with the inauguration of Matiari to Lahore 600 KV transmission line completed under the CPEC, in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the breakout of Covid-19 created some hurdles including disruption of supply chains which increased prices of essential commodities. But as the situation is improving, progress will again be visible on the CPEC related projects as well as bringing down the inflation.

Imran Khan said the scope of the corridor project is now being expanded from power generation and road infrastructure projects to cooperation in the areas of industries and agriculture. He said cooperation in these two important sectors will help Pakistan reduce the debt burden through wealth creation.

Regarding Matiari-Lahore transmission line, the Prime Minister said this 886 kilometer long state of the art transmission line will help reduce power losses. He said more investment will be made in the transmission line projects to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers.

In his remarks, Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar said the present government started construction work on this landmark project.

He said the project is now ready for electricity transmission after testing phase of six months. He said other projects under the CPEC will also be completed on time. He expressed the resolve to address the country’s power related issues.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said Matiari-Lahore transmission line will realize the safety and reliability of the grid system, optimize energy distribution of the entire country and lower the electricity cost.

The Chinese Ambassador said the CPEC up to now has brought investment of 25.4 billion dollars and created seventy five thousand job opportunities. He said the project has made significant contribution to the socio economic development of Pakistan.

