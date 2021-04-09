PM vows to transform Pakistan into welfare state

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed the determination to transform Pakistan into a welfare state as per the State of Madina’s principles of rule of law and compassion.

He was addressing a ceremony in connection with the ground breaking of LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments in Lahore on Friday.

The Prime Minister said this is a defining moment for the country as the war has been waged against the mafias to bring them under the ambit of law. He noted that only those nations move forward where there is rule of law.

Imran Khan said the mortgage facility has been introduced after the passage of foreclosure law to ensure low cost housing for the poor and fixed income groups.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the increased activity in the construction industry saying the cement sale witnessed record increase last month.

Imran Khan said the government is working to provide universal health coverage to the people. He said all the households have been covered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa whilst Punjab government has taken the challenge of providing health cards to each household by the end of this year.

Imran Khan said the network of Panagahs and that of ‘Koi Bhooka Na Soi’ scheme will be expanded to the whole country.

Imran Khan said a mega project of targeted subsidy will be launched after the completion of poverty survey in June this year.

