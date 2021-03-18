PM vows to uplift weak, underprivileged segments of society

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed the commitment to uplift the weak and underprivileged segments of the society.

He was addressing a ceremony in connection with allotment of houses and flats to working class under Naya Pakistan Housing Program.

The Prime Minister said it is very difficult for the salaried class, workers and laborers to construct or purchase a house in the cities due to soaring prices of land. He said the government has started Naya Pakistan Housing Program with a new mindset to provide support to these segments of the society to own a house.

He pointed out that the government has introduced a legislation under which the banks will provide loans on five percent interest rate for the construction of houses. He said the banks have promised to set aside 380 billion rupees for this purpose. He directed the State Bank of Pakistan to ensure that these loans are easily available to the people. He said these loans can be repaid over a period of twenty years.

The Prime Minister assured to allocate more funds for the housing program with the increase in the revenue of the government so that the working and the salaried class could build their houses.

Imran Khan said there is a boom in the construction industry due to the incentives given by the present government. He said this will not only lead to wealth creation but also provide job opportunities to the youth.

In his remarks, Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Bukhari said in the first phase of this project completed by Workers Welfare Fund, 1008 flats and 500 houses have been constructed. These are being given to the workers on the basis of proprietary rights. He said in the next phase 1504 more units will be constructed. He said this project is the beginning of providing low cost and affordable houses to the weak segments of the society.

