PM welcomes Crown Prince’s initiatives of ‘Green Saudi Arabia’ & ‘Green Middle East’

Prime Minister Imran Khan has welcomed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s initiatives of “Green Saudi Arabia” and “Green Middle East” to protect the nature.

Advertisement

Sharing his letter to the Crown Prince in a tweet on Monday, he offered support of Pakistan for these green initiatives.

In his letter, the Prime Minister said that vision of the Crown Prince closely aligns with Pakistan’s initiatives to protect it from effects of Climate Change.

Imran Khan said after successfully planting one billion trees from 2014 to 2018 and now our Ten Billion-Tree Tsunami is well underway across the country. He said Pakistan is also expanding its protected areas by 2023.

The Prime Minister said planting trees not only protects nature and restores ecosystem to fight climate change, it also expands eco-tourism and creates thousands of green jobs for the youth.

He said we are sixty percent of our energy to be clean energy by 2030.

He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia maintain close cooperation on climate change issues at all multilateral forums, a meaningful and structured bilateral engagement can help advance our shared vision.

Prime Minister said challenge of climate change is one that calls for greater international collaboration and a shared aspiration for sustainable development.

He said the world has no choice but to treat this green pathway and define a new development paradigm for the 21st century.

Am delighted to learn of “Green Saudi Arabia” & “Green Middle East ” initiatives by my brother, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman! Have offered our support on these as there are many complementarities with our “Clean & Green Pakistan” & “10 Billion-Tree Tsunami. pic.twitter.com/ExHSS8DUVh — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 29, 2021

Advertisement

Read full story