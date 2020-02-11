PMDC dissolution declared null and void by IHC

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday declared a presidential order about the dissolution of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) as null and void.

Advertisement

The decision was announced by IHC Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani during a hearing today. Dismissed employees were also restored by the court.

Last year on October 20, PMDC was abolished through an ordinance. Under the new rules introduced in the ordinance, after completing five years of medical education, candidates must pass a test before they acquire a house job.

The PMDC, which is the only high-level state organisation in the country, offers registrations for, legislation to, and inspections of medical institutions and doctors, as well as providing assistance to patients regarding their safety and rights.

According to the official press release issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, this was to ensure that the essential records and assets of the erstwhile council are protected till the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) begins its operations.

This sudden move stirred public outcry from various factions of society including the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Association of University Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (AUPSP), Young Doctors Association (YDA), former employees of the former council and of course, the opposition.

According to the PMC Ordinance, the federal government is to create a commission comprising the Medical and Dental Council, the National Medical and Dental Academic Board and the National Medical Authority, each having various powers and functions.

Advertisement

Read full story