PML-N has record of attacking institutions including SC: Malika Bukhari

PTI leader Zartaj Gul has said the National Assembly membership of those PML (N) leaders should be suspended for one year who attacked the women members of the PTI yesterday.

Talking to the media persons along with other women parliamentarians including Malika Bukhari, she said the speaker should take notice of yesterday’s incident and the PML (N) leaders should also seek apology over their act.

Zartaj Gul said the PML (N) is no longer a political party. She said no woman is safe from the hooliganism, abusive language and character assassination of the opposition party.

Malika Bukhari whose eye got injured in yesterday incident, in her remarks, said the PML (N) has a record of attacking institutions including the Supreme Court. She said yesterday’s incident was a black day in the parliamentary history of Pakistan wherein the PML (N) crossed all the limits. She said the PML (N) should demonstrate patience in its conduct.

In her remarks, Munaza Hassan also condemned the PML (N) members for attacking and insulting the female lawmakers.

