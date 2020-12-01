PML-N Leaders Seek Extension in Parole

The PML-N submitted a request for the extension to the Punjab Home Department seeking an extension in the paroles of The PML-N leaders Shehbaz and Hamza Sharif, which was granted to them by the Home Officials on the passing away of Begum Shamim Akhtar. Mother of Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif.

Advertisement

The extension has been requested because it reads that the two leaders have been getting visits by people to offer condolences.

A meeting has been called by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to consider the request for extension in paroles of the said party leaders on humanitarian grounds.

Advertisement

Read full story