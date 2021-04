Nosheen Iftikhar of Pakistan Muslim League-N has won the by-elections at National Assembly constituency NA-75 Sialkot-IV, Daska.

According to unofficial results, she bagged 1, 10075 votes, while her rival Ali Asjad Malhi of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf secured 93,433 votes.

The seat fell vacant due to the death of PML-N, MNA Syed Iftikharul Hassan in August 2020.

The by-election was delayed for six months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

