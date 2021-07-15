PM’s visit to Uzbekistan to open new avenues of economic, security cooperation: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Uzbekistan will open new avenues of economic and security cooperation among Pakistan, Uzbekistan and the Central Asian States.

Advertisement

In his video message in Tashkent, he said the visit has two important objectives, including enhancement of travelling facilities among Pakistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan; and peace in Afghanistan.

The Information Minister said we want that any truck or train loaded at Karachi and Gwadar Port reaches Tashkent, which will increase Pakistan’s trade with the Central Asian States manifold.

He said an important conference will be held tomorrow in which importance of regional connectivity will be highlighted.

Advertisement

Read full story