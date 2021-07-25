Polling for AJK Legislative Assembly elections underway

Polling for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections is underway.

The polling process started at 8:00 am in the morning will continue till 5:00 pm without any break.

More than three point two million registered voters are eligible to cast vote to elect their representatives for Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly for next term.

Kashmiris living in any city of Pakistan can exercise their vote to choose their candidates on 12 constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir refugees settled in various parts of Pakistan.

A total of 587 candidates are contesting the elections in 33 constituencies of Azad Kashmir districts and 121 candidates on 12 constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir refugees settled in Pakistan.

Over 40 thousand security personnel, including Army, FC, Rangers and Police are performing duties to ensure peaceful polling.

5118 polling stations have been set up in all three divisions, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, and Mirpur.

