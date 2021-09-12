Polling for Cantonment Boards’ elections in progress across country

Polling for the 42 Cantonment Boards’ elections is underway across the country.

The polling process which began at 8:00 am in the morning will conclude at 5:00 p.m in the evening.

Election Commission of Pakistan has made elaborate arrangements for free and fair elections in all Cantonment Boards across the country.

Rangers’ parties are also patrolling around the polling stations to ensure law and order.

Presiding Officere will announce the results in each Ward of the Cantonment Board after counting in the presence of all political agents.

