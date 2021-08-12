Preparations in full swing to celebrate Independence Day on Saturday

Preparations are in full swing to celebrate the Independence Day on Saturday in a befitting manner across Pakistan, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

Advertisement

Buildings are being decorated with national flags, buntings and lights. People have displayed national flags on their vehicles and rooftop of their houses.

Besides, stalls of National Flag, buntings, caps, and children clothes doused in green and white colours have been setup along busy roadsides and at shops in every nook and corner of the country.

It is pertinent to mention that Independence Day celebrations will be marked with strict observance of Standard Operating Procedure as laid down by the National Command and Operation Centre to prevent spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Read full story