President Alvi calls on religious scholars to halt congregational prayers

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has urged the religious scholars to take urgent action to stop the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan and stop congregational prayers in the country.

The president made the request after Grand Imam Shaikh of Al Azhar and Supreme Council in Egypt issued a Fatwa regarding it after he approached him for guidance. He said the religious scholars should act on the basis of principles of Islam from Quran and Sunnah.

Countries that have stopped congregational prayers: UAE, Saudia, Iran, Algeria, Tunisia, Jordan, Kuwait, Palestine, Turkey, Syria, Lebanon, Egypt etc. https://t.co/dK4wV072P3 — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) March 25, 2020

“Countries that have stopped congregational prayers: UAE, Saudia, Iran, Algeria, Tunisia, Jordan, Kuwait, Palestine, Turkey, Syria, Lebanon, Egypt,” said President Alvi.

