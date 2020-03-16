President Alvi leaves for two-day visit of China amid coronavirus panic

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Monday left for a two-day visit to China along with senior ministers at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

A delegation, including Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, and other senior officials, are accompanying the president on the visit.

During the visit, a number of Memorandum of Understandings are expected to be signed that enhance the bilateral cooperation in multiple spheres between Beijing and Islamabad.

This will be the president’s first visit to China, which is singularly aimed at conveying strong support and solidarity of Pakistan towards the people of China as the country battles the spread of Covid-19.

The visit will play an important role in further solidifying the historic bonds of trust and mutual support between the two iron brothers, the government said on Sunday.

It will also serve as an opportunity for the leadership of the two countries to review bilateral, regional and international issues and to advance the shared goals of promoting peace, prosperity and development, it added.

