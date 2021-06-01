President calls upon ECO member countries to develop firm partnership

President Dr. Arif Alvi has called upon the member countries of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) to develop a firm partnership to address the issues faced by them.

He was addressing the inaugural session of the General Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of ECO in Islamabad.

The President said the ECO countries should further improve their relations through trade, tourism and economic linkages. He pointed out that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is an excellent example of cooperation which will link the Central Asian States with the seas.

