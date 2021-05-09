President condemns ongoing Israeli apartheid against Palestinians

President Dr. Arif Alvi has condemned the ongoing Israeli apartheid against Palestinians.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said atrocious attack on peaceful praying Muslims is given the usual media spin of ‘clashes’.

President urged the Palestinians to not lose hope as the time is near when international politics will be based on morality instead of the vested interests.

