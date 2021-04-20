President directs to ensure protection of policy holders’ interests

President Dr. Arif Alvi has directed the Federal Insurance Ombudsman to ensure protection of the policy holders’ interests.

Advertisement

He was talking to Federal Insurance Ombudsman Dr. Muhammad Khawar Jamil who called on him in Islamabad on Tuesday and presented report for the year 2020.

President said the federal Insurance Ombudsman should provide immediate justice in cases of maladministration of insurance companies, and in this regard scope of the institution should be further widened.

On the directions of the President, a relief of 2.13 billion rupees was provided to the affected insurance policyholders.

Despite the coronavirus, 2183 complaints were addressed during the last year.

Advertisement

Read full story