President Erdogan discusses ‘important issues’ in call with PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan telephoned Prime Minister Imran Khan and exchanged views on a range of “important issues”, a statement from the PM Office said on Saturday.

Both the leaders exchanged Eid greetings and best wishes for the two countries and peoples on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Azha, the statement added.

PM Imran congratulated President Erdogan on re-opening of Hagia Sophia for prayers and informed him that millions of Pakistanis watched it live on television.

Recalling President Erdogan’s visit to Pakistan for 6th session of High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) in February 2020, Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further fortify bilateral cooperation in all areas.

He also appreciated Turkey for its role in the global fight against COVID-19 and for extending support to a number of countries, including Pakistan.

The prime minister also briefed President Erdogan on the government’s strategy to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Pakistan, particularly focus on saving lives, securing livelihoods, and stimulating the economy.

Prime minister Khan and President Erdogan agreed to stay in close contact on all issues of common interest.

The two leaders also discussed the need for Pakistan and Turkey to jointly work for medicine development.

“The Pakistan-Turkey strategic relationship is underpinned by unique mutual trust, understanding and close cooperation. Pakistan deeply appreciates Turkey’s steadfast support for the just cause of Kashmir, which President Erdogan reaffirmed during his Address to the Joint Session of Parliament in February 2020,” the press release added.

Erdogan reaffirms support on Kashmir

President Erdogan called President Dr Arif Alvi to convey warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Adha and reaffirmed his country’s support on Kashmir issue.

According to a press release, Dr Arif Alvi highlighted the plight of Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, and the Muslims in India who were living under the shadow of fear and discrimination.

“He recalled President Erdogan’s unequivocal statement before the UN General Assembly and expressed the hope that Turkey will continue to raise its principled voice on this issue as the world approaches the first anniversary of illegal and unilateral actions of India in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir,” it added.

President Alvi said during these difficult times, the occupation regimes continued their extreme repression in Palestine and Kashmir. Turkish president assured that his country would continue to support Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir as both the brotherly countries have similar goals.

Alvi reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast support to Turkey on its legitimate interests and assured that Pakistan would continue its policy to provide Turkey with all possible support.

President Erdogan also invited President Arif Alvi to visit Turkey.

