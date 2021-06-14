President lauds efforts, services of LUMS University for promotion of quality education

President Dr. Arif Alvi says universities should take steps to promote research and innovation-based education in the country

Addressing the briefing meeting at LUMS in Islamabad on Monday, he said higher educational institutions should made students prepare according to needs of the fourth industrial revolution.

He also stressed upon that universities should increase their collaboration with other higher educational institutions internationally and locally in this regard.

He said that liaison between HEC and universities needs to be further strengthened to promote quality education.

He said online education system of universities should also be improved and enhanced to ensure quality distance education to remote areas.

The President said the government is taking special steps educational development in the country and introduced Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program for 50,000 students.

The President appreciated the efforts and services of LUMS University for the promotion of quality education.

