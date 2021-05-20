President lauds role of business community in Pakistan’s economic progress

President Dr. Arif Alvi says the Government is committed to provide a competitive and fair business environment to entrepreneurs and has undertaken a number of measures to build a sustainable economy.

Advertisement

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry led by President FPCCI, Mian Nasser Hayatt Maggo, which called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Thursday.

He said that the Federal Government, despite the financial constraints, supported the business community by providing them 1.2 Trillion rupees financial stimulus package.

The President said that the Government has given incentives to depressed segments of society by providing financial assistance to 15 million families under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Transfer Program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that the Government is also focusing on the economic empowerment of women and persons with disability by providing them incentivized loans at 5 percent mark-up.

He stated that the business community played important role in the economic development of the country and urged the delegation to encourage traders and businessmen to pay their taxes to enhance revenues so that more funds could be allocated for development activities.

The delegation apprised the President about the problems being faced by the trader community and proposed to further simplify the taxation procedure and provide enabling environment for business community.

The President appreciated the role of business community for their contributions towards the socio-economic progress of the country and assured them of extending all possible support to resolve their issues.

Advertisement

Read full story