President, PM pay tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), companions

In their separate messages, on Youm-e-Ashur, President Dr. Arif Alvi and the Prime Minister Imran Khan said martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions is a symbol of determination and perseverance that one should always side with the truth and never hesitate to sacrifice life for the cause.

President Dr. Arif Alvi urged the nation to rise above hatred, malice and sectarianism in line with the teachings of Imam Hussain (RA).

He said the nation should prepare for all kinds of sacrifices by becoming a metaphor of determination and stability for our religion, nation and country as this path leads to the success in the world and hearafter.

Prime Minister urged the countrymen to pay tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) by supporting the truth and justice, besides thwarting every wicked tactic of the falsehood.

He said Iman Hussain (RA) had become a symbol of force against falsehood and strength for all the movements fighting against tyranny in the times to come.

The Prime Minister urged the countrymen not to desist from sacrificing the life for the supremacy of the principles of truth and justice for what Imam Hussain sacrificed his life.

The Prime Minister and the President also advised the countrymen to ensure the implementation of the anti-COVID-19 SOPs for the country’s protection against the pandemic.

In his message on the occasion of Youm-e-Ashur, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said this day reminds us of the message of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his historic character.

He said Youm-e-Ashur is the day of triumph of truth and righteousness. The great sacrifice of Grandson of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Sallam Khatim un Nabiyeen exalted Islam.

The Information Minister said the great sacrifice rendered by the companions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) for the sanctity of the holy Prophet is a beacon of light for the whole world.

Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said acting upon the teachings of Imam Hussain (RA), we should not refrain from any sacrifice for lofty goals, perseverance and truth.

