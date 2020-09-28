President PML-N Arrested from LHC

Lahore Newsone Webdesk: After the refusal of the opposition parties to attend the electoral meeting of GB, the National Accountability Bureau arrested the PML-N President, Shehbaz Sharif from LHC after the hearing of the money laundering case that was in process regarding his interim bail.

Advertisement

The interim bail that was granted earlier till the 28th of September this year by the two judge bench was not extended provoking the followers of the PML-N President’s arrest from the court premises. The large crowd protesting the arrest comprised mainly of women and the followers of the former Chief Minister of Punjab.

The protesters were heard raising their voices against NAB and the incompetent PTI government, denouncing the arrest. This resulted in a confrontation between the law enforcing agencies and the followers of Shehbaz Sharif.

The lawyers representing the former Chief Minister of Punjab’s case arguments addressed the two judge bench regarding the case presented by NAB, against the President of PML-N.

The hearing was for the extension in the interim bail of Shehbaz Sharif.

Advertisement

Read full story