President stresses need of easing tax collection system to facilitate business community

President Dr. Arif Alvi has stressed the need of easing tax collection system facilitating the business community to bring maximum number of people in the tax system.

Addressing a ceremony in Karachi, he said economy can further be improved and stabilized by adopting modern technology and through digitalization.

The President said trade and business community wants to pay taxes, but also demands an easy system for the purpose.

He said asked the people to contact with the Ombudsman in case of any complaint about any government organization.

He emphasized the need for a transparent collection system to increase confidence of the people on it.

