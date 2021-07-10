Prime Minister reviews ERRA’s ongoing projects

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting to review Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority’s (ERRA) on-going reconstruction and development projects.

It was updated in the meeting that since its inception in 2006, ERRA has so far completed 75 percent of its total development portfolio of 14,704 projects, whereas 14 percent of them are currently under construction.

These under construction projects include 885 projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 1,214 projects in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister ordered the authorities concerned to complete these on-going projects on fast track basis to facilitate the people.

