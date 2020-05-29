Probe revealed journalist Aziz Memon was murdered: Karachi police chief

NAWABSHAH: Karachi Police chief Additional Inspector General Ghulam Nabi Memon said on Friday that an investigation has revealed that local journalist Aziz Memon was murdered on the basis of enmity.

Aziz Memon was a journalist associated with a local Sindhi channel and newspaper. In February, he was found murdered in Naushehro Feroze, while the post-mortem examination report released by authorities stated that he died of suffocation.

Today, the Karachi top cop was addressing a press conference in Nawabshah, where he said that the arrested suspect in the case has confessed to his crime before the court.

The AIG police said that suspect Nazir’s DNA matched with the crime scene and during investigation, the culprit revealed names of the other suspects as well.

“So far three suspects have been arrested in the case, while five more are yet to be arrested,” said the AIG police.

Ghulam Nabi Memon said that he will not make any unconfirmed statement and the reason behind holding a press conference was to reveal the details of the investigation.

The Karachi police chief said that further investigation is in progress in the case, expressing gratitude towards other institutions for assisting in the probe.

Earlier today, three suspects including Nazir Sahtu were presented before a local court in Naushahro Feroz.

The other two suspects were handed over to police on one-day physical remand. The suspects were arrested on Thursday after their DNA matched with the evidence.

On February 16, Memon’s body was recovered from a river with a cable wrapped around his neck. The local reporter had earlier accused the PPP, as well as Naushehro Feroze police, of threatening him for unflattering reporting of party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s widely-publicised ‘train march’ last year.

Shortly after news of the journalist’s murder broke, journalists in Islamabad had protested against his killing and asked the chief Jjustice to look into the matter.

Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry had noted in particular that the slain journalist had made allegations against the ruling party in Sindh prior to his death, and suggested that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) should investigate the murder.

Provincial Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had condemned Memon’s death, saying authorities would soon catch his killers.

