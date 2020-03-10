Proposal to cancel Karachi PSL matches, extend school holidays in Sindh amid coronavirus fright

KARACHI: The health department of Sindh is considering a proposal to issue an advisory requesting a ban on public events in Karachi after nine new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Monday.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the health department held on Tuesday morning under the chair of the Sindh minister for health. The meeting also recommended the setting up of a health desk at the airport.

With the help of the desk, all those entering Karachi through the airport will be screened for the coronavirus. A spokesperson for the health department said health desks will also be established at hospitals.

The desks at hospitals, named front-line desks, will provide up to date information about the spread of the virus in the city.

A recommendation to shut schools in the province for a longer period will also be sent to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

A hospital in Gadap will treat those affected with the coronavirus, the spokesperson added.

A recommendation to cancel events like the PSL will also be forwarded to the government, the spokesperson affirmed.

PCB in contact with Sindh regarding PSL matches

A spokesperson of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Tuesday that the board was in contact with the Sindh government regarding the new advisory recommended by the health authorities and a proposal to ban public gatherings in Karachi.

“PCB officials are in constant touch with the Sindh government and attending all the meetings regarding PSL matches in the city,” the spokesperson said.

“Whatever the government recommends, the PCB will implement it.” Matches are scheduled to be held in Karachi from March 12.

