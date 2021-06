Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani has said that the provision of free education and good health facilities is the priority of the Sindh government.

Addressing the meeting of the Board of Trustees of Sindh Education Endowment Fund Scholarship at his office in Karachi today (Tuesday), Saeed Ghani said that Sindh Education Endowment Fund Scholarship is a revolutionary program of the provincial government which provides equal education to the students.

