PTI chief approaches SC to challenge ECP’s jurisdiction in foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has filed petition challenging Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) decision regarding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) foreign funding case.

Prime Minister Imran Khan moved the case on behalf o his party raising questions over different aspects of the case including Islamabad High Court’s declaration that Babar—who moved ECP against PTI—was the part of PTI.

“Babar has not been part of PTI since 2011,” the petition said.

The PTI also submitted resignation of Akbar S.

Babar before the top court. In the petition, the party also questioned the jurisdiction of Islamabad High Court regarding the foreign funding case. The Petitioner asked the court to declare that IHC does not have jurisdiction to hear this case.

Earlier, Babar and others approached ECP against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf accusing it of foreign funding. However, the PTI approached the IHC against ECP over its jurisdiction. But the court remanded the case back to ECP and asked it to review its jurisdiction. But the court also declared Akbar S. Babar as part of PTI.

