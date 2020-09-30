PTI Karachi president Firdous Shamim Naqvi sends his resignation to Sindh Governor

PTI Karachi President and Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi has submitted his resignation to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

According to the details, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail confirmed that Shamim Naqvi had forwarded his resignation after an apology on the day he spoke against the federal government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had not yet taken any decision regarding the resignation of Firdous Shamim Naqvi.

On September 18, Firdous Shamim Naqvi posted an apology on Twitter for criticizing the Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said, “I would like to apologize to all Insafians. My intention was to say I am going to complain about the energy minister and SSGC to the PM. On hearing the recording words are not exactly conveying that. My apologies to my leader. Who is the most committed and upright man I have ever met.”

I would like to apologise to all INSAFIANS

My intention was to say I am going to complain about the energy minister and SSGC to the PM On hearing the recording words are not exactly conveying that.

My apologies to my leader. Who is the most committed & upright man I have met. — Firdous Naqvi (@Fsnaqvi) September 18, 2020

Earlier in July, the Standing Committee on Accountability and Discipline of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had taken strict action against one of its lawmakers, MPA Uzma Kardar, and ordered her to resign as the provincial legislator in the Punjab Assembly.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf sacked Uzma Kardar from the party on basis of the alleged audio call. Uzma Kardar’s alleged audio call was leaked on 15th June.

SAPM Zulfi Bukhari also criticized Uzma Kardar for irresponsible behavior towards her own party.

