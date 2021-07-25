PTI most popular party in AJK: Gallup Pakistan

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has emerged as the most popular party in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

According to a survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan, 44 per cent in AJK believe that the PTI will win the election on July 25, 2021, while Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) enjoys 12 per cent and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) 9 per cent popularity.

Both the PMLN and the PPP have collective 21 per cent popularity compared with 44 per cent popularity of the PTI, the survey said. Prime Minister Imran Khan appeared to be themost trusted political leader in the survey with 67 per cent positive rating, Bilawal Bhutto with 49 per cent, followed by Shehbaz Sharif with 48 per cent rating.

Maryam Nawaz has only 44 per cent popularity, the survey added. Moreover, mostly Kashmiri people were of the views that the elections would be fair and transparent.

