PTI Senator Faisal Javed’s mother passes away

Mother of senior PTI leader and close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Senator Faisal Javed Khan, passed away on Friday morning in Islamabad.

According to PTI Central Media Department, her funeral will be offered this afternoon and she would be laid to rest in the federal capital.

The party also appealed people to remember and offer fateha and special prayers for the deceased while other fellow politicians extended condolences for the family on Twitter.

“Nothing can happen against the will of ALLAH,” Faisal Javed had tweeted earlier today.

