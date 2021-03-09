PTI to file new petition with ECP against Yousaf Raza Gilani on Senate seat

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) says it will file a new petition with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the election of former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani on the Senate seat.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Tuesday, PTI leader Maleeka Ali Bokhari said that the opposition used all means and money to win Senate seat from Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI leader Farrukh Habib said Yousuf Raza Gilani is already an ineligible person so he does not have the right to become member of the Senate.

In her remarks, MNA Kanwal Shauzab said that PTI is striving to bring transparency in the election process.

