PTI wins AJK Legislative Assembly election

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has emerged as the largest political party in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

According to the unofficial results announced by the AJK Election Commission, the PTI has won 25 seats.

Pakistan Peoples Party has won eleven seats and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz secured six seats.

Muslim Conference and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Party have secured one seat each.

Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, Khawaja Ahmed Farooq, Sardar Tanvir Ilyas, Diwan Khan Chughtai, Chaudhry Arshad and Ch. Anwar-ul-Haq have won their seats.

PML-N candidates Raja Farooq Haider and Shah Ghulam Qadir have also retained their seats.

Ex-Prime Minister of AJK and chief of Muslim Conference Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan has been declared successful on LA-14 Bagh.

A total of 587 candidates contested the elections in 33 constituencies of Azad Kashmir districts and 121 candidates on 12 constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir refugees settled in Pakistan.

Talking to APP, AJK Secretary Election Commission Muhammad Ghazanfar Khan said the General Elections were held in a free, fair and transparent manner.

He expressed satisfaction over the law and order and appreciated the performance of the police and the Pakistan army for ensuring the peaceful conduct of the elections.

According to the AJK Election Commission voter turn-out in the general elections remained fifty-eight percent as compared to the turnout of the 2016 election, which was 65 percent.

The number of total registered voters was 3.2 million, out of which 1.7 million were male and 1.4 million were female voters.

The total number of votes polled was 1, 931,724, whereas 17,418 votes were rejected.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf bagged 32.05 percent of the votes while PML-N and PPP secured 25.65 and 18.28 percent votes respectively.

