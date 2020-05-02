PTM leader Arif Wazir dies of wounds received in drive-by attack

Political leader Arif Wazir dies of injuries received in drive-by attack

A leader of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), Arif Wazir, on Saturday, succumbed to his injuries after being seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting the previous evening.

Wazir had been targeted by unidentified persons, who opened fire on him near his house in Wana on Friday night.

He had been rushed to a nearby hospital after the attack.

Wazir cousin, MNA Ali Wazir, had in a statement said Arif had received three bullets in his body. “The doctors are trying to save his life,” Ali had said.

