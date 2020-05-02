Public should feel the relief brought by slashed petroleum prices: PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that the general public should feel some relief after petroleum prices were slashed thanks to a global slump in demand amid the coronavirus crisis.

The premier, in a statement, noted that inflation had previously risen in line with increases in the prices of petroleum products.

“After the significant reduction in oil prices, it will be ensured that rates of other items are also decreased,” said the prime minister.

PM Imran said that the government, with the cooperation of district administrations, will initiate action against illegal profiteering.

He said that prices of items will be brought down under any circumstances, and strict action will be taken against those who do not comply.

The premier also directed the provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to take measures for reducing inflation.

The government has slashed lower petroleum prices from May 1 until the end of the month.

According to the notification, the price of petrol has been brought down to Rs81.58 after a reduction of Rs15 per liter.

Meanwhile, the rate of high-speed diesel has been slashed by Rs27.15 per liter and reduced to Rs80.10.

The notification stated that kerosene oil and light diesel will now be sold at Rs47.44 and Rs47.51 per liter, respectively, after a reduction of Rs30.01 and Rs15 in their prices.

