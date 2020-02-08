Punjab government converts Ishaq Dar’s Lahore house into a shelter home

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s Lahore house has been converted into a homeless shelter.

Advertisement

The PML-N leader’s house was seized as part of NAB action against him in an assets beyond means case. The 4 kanal 17 marla house in Lahore was seized on July 27, 2019 on NAB’s orders.

Forty people will be given a place to stay in the house. Metal bunkbeds have been set up in what was once a living room. Each room is air-conditioned. Separate rooms have been set up for women.

It will be inaugurated today (Saturday), according to the Punjab Social Welfare Department.

Dar has been declared an absconder by an accountability court. He left Pakistan in 2017 on the pretence of getting medical treatment abroad and never returned.

On May 8, 2018 he was ordered by the Supreme Court to return to the country. The FIA even sough Interpol’s help for his return, however, on

November 7, 2019 Interpol declared there was insufficient evidence against him for his extradition.

His son Ali Dar called the conversion of the house “state terrorism”. He said the action was against an Islamabad High Court order .

Advertisement

Read full story