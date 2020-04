Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan announced that any journalist passing away due to coronavirus will be given a fund of Rs1 million. He added if a jounrlist is test positive for the virus then they will be given Rs100,000 in funds.

Advertisement

The minister also announced that a summary of giving a 16 per cent provincial tax break to the media houses has been submitted to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Advertisement

Read full story