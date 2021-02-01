Punjab received first batch of 70,000 doses of Coronavirus vaccine

Punjab Health Minsiter Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that Punjab has received the first batch of seventy thousand doses of Coronavirus vaccine.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Monday, she said that the process of administration of Coronavirus vaccine will be started from Wednesday.

The Health Minsiter said that the coronavirus vaccine will be administered to frontline health workers in phase one.

She said that this will be followed by vaccination for the elderly over 65 years of age. Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that one hundred and eighty nine vaccination centers have been established in Punjab for this purpose.

