Purpose of PM’s interaction with public is to resolve their problems: Shibli

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said the purpose of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s interaction with the general public yesterday was to identify their problems and find the possible solution.

Advertisement

In a tweet today (Tuesday), he said the Prime Minister has presented his vision to the nation. He said such an interaction provides an opportunity to the public to directly pose their questions and the government also benefits from the public suggestions. This, he said, is the cornerstone of democracy.

Advertisement

Read full story