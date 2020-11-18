Qatar Air Force Emir Welcomed by COAS and Naval Chief of Pakistan

Web Desk: Islamabad: The Commander of Qatar Emiri Air Force Major General Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet was welcomed for a meeting by the Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi today at the GHQ discussing matters of mutual and professional interest and regional security, just a few hours ago according to (ISPR) Inter Services Public Relations.

The COAS said that Pakistan values its fraternal relations with Qatar and the Pakistan Army looks forward to enhanced defense and security co-operation with ‘Qatar Armed Forces’.

The visiting dignitary hailed the contributions of Pakistan Army for regional peace and security and its initiative in training of Qatar’s armed forces.

Followed by the first meeting the visiting Commander of Qatar Emiri Air Force also met the Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi discussing matters pertaining to mutual interests.

The Commander of Qatar Emiri Air Force warmly hailed Pakistan Navy’s efforts for maritime security in the region.

