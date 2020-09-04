Quetta: Blast on Sariab Road wounds four persons

QUETTA: An explosion occurred near a hotel on Sariab Road in Quetta on Friday in which four persons sustained injuries.

Advertisement

Security forces reached the incident spot and cordoned off the area. The wounded were shifted to hospital where emergency was imposed.

Motorbikes parked near the incident spot caught fire after the explosion. Fire tenders carried out operation to douse the blaze.

Police told that the nature of the blast was being ascertained and the bomb disposal squad was also summoned. Further investigations into the matter were ongoing.

Advertisement

Read full story