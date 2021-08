The rail service between Pakistan and Iran was suspended after a cargo train derailed in Chagai.

According to Railway officials, the train was carrying rice from Quetta to Iranian city of Zahedan when it met the accident near Dalbandin.

Six bogies of the train derailed but no casualties were reported.

Railway officials dispatched a rescue team from Quetta to Dalbandin to begin repair and rehabilitation work and restore the rail service.

