Rain, wind-thunderstorm expected in Karachi from today till Thursday

Rain, wind-thunderstorm is expected in Karachi and other parts of Sindh from today (Monday) till Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD), light to heavy rain, wind-thundershowers up to 150mm are expected in Karachi and other parts of Sindh from today till August 27.

According to the MET office, Karachi is expected to receive heavy showers with a thunderstorm on August 25 (tomorrow).

The PMD has also warned of urban flooding across Sindh including Karachi during the time period.

Meanwhile, rain/wind-thundershowers are also expected in southeastern Balochistan, northeastern Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining areas during the next twelve hours.

The temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad, 26°C, Lahore and Peshawar 29°C, Karachi 30°C, Quetta 23°C, Gilgit 17°C, Murree 18°C and Muzaffarabad 25°Ccentigrade.

According to the Met Office forecast in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the weather in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, Leh and Baramulla will be partly cloudy with chances of rain-thundershowers.

The temperature recorded this morning in Srinagar 19°C, Jammu 25°C, Leh 9°C, Pulwama 17°C, Anantnag 16°C and Shopian and Baramulla 20°C.

