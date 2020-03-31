Raiwind city placed under complete lockdown post positive testing of 27 in religious gathering

Punjab police on Tuesday put Raiwind city put under quarantine and shut down all general and medical stores, while no one is being allowed to leave their homes.

Advertisement

Even now more than 2,200 people of the tableeghi jamaat are present in the gathering, police said.

Adjacent to Raiwind city is a tableeghi mosque where it was suspected that 50 people have contracted the virus. Upon screening it was discovered that 27 do have the virus.

Many people have either been shifted to the Kala Shah Kaku quarantine facility or a quarantine facility in Kasur.

A team of doctors is currently continuing testing of people to ascertain whether there are more people infected.

Advertisement

Read full story