Ramadan 2020 to commence in Pakistan tomorrow

The start of Ramadan will be observed across Pakistan on Saturday, after the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee yesterday said the moon had not been sighted.

However, some areas were to begin fasting on Friday, contrary to the official announcement by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

According to an announcement yesterday by Mufti Popalzai of Peshawar’s Qasim Ali Khan Mosque, residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were to begin fasting today.

The mosque’s local committee met on Thursday for the witnessing of the moon and Mufti Popalzai said nine testimonies, including one by a woman, had been received.

Meanwhile, the holy month has already begun in many countries on Friday.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had announced a day earlier that it had sighted the crescent moon and thus Ramadan would begin on Friday.

The announcement was made after the Kingdom’s moon sighting committee convened a meeting after Maghreb prayers.

The United Arab Emirates’ moon-sighting committee also announced that the month of fasting would commence from Friday in the country.

Furthermore, Singapore had also announced that Ramadan will commence in the country on Friday.

