Ramazan moon to be sighted on April 24, no gathering due to COVID-19, says Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Wednesday that the Ramazan moon will be sighted on April 24 as per the lunar calendar, marking the first fast of the holy month of Ramazan on April 25.

Chaudhry, who had announced the same date for the first fast back in February as well, mentioned that there had been a plan to gather people for the moon sighting. However, it has been called off owing to the coronavirus pandemic, which health experts say can be prevented by avoiding public congregations.

“Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rahman is our elder and I respect him but he cannot even see such a big moon, how can he see the tiny coronavirus,” he said on Twitter.

“We have brought to the attention of Ministry of Religious Affairs [and Inter-faith Harmony] that if the head of your ministerial committee pokes fun at the government’s orders, what can you expect from others?

جہاں تک رمضان کا تعلق ہے 24 اپریل کو رمضان کا چاند نظر آجائیگا اور انشاآللہ 25 اپریل کو پہلا روزہ ہو گا۔ پہلے ارادہ تھا اس بار لوگوں کو اکٹھا کریں گے چاند دیکھنے کیلئے لیکن اب کرونا نے ہر اجتماع کینسل کرا دیا۔ انشاللہ اگلے سال موقع ملا تو چاند رات کی تقریبات کریں گے۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 15, 2020

“God willing, if we get a chance next year, we will schedule chaand raatfestivities,” the minister added.

Rs4m spent on moon-sighting annually

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee had provided wrong lunar dates for three months — Safar, Rajab, and Zilqad — and that the Council of Islamic Ideology’s (CII) work was not up to the people’s standards, Chaudhry had noted.

“It’s not as if they are working for free,” he had added. “We have been crippled as a nation without the use of knowledge and wisdom.”

Named the “The Ruet”, the app combines the Islamic Hijri calendar with modern technology to learn about the beginning of the new Islamic month with a single tap. The app also displays various moon phases, the current age of the moon and other time information according to the Islamic calendar.

“The Ruet is a utility and information application related to moon and sighting of the moon in Pakistan by the Ministry of Science and Technology” according to the app’s description.

The science minister has on multiple occasions objected to Ruet-e-Hilal Committee’s decisions on moon sightings and questioned its ability.

