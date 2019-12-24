Rana Sanaullah granted bail in narcotics case by LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday granted bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah in the narcotics case.

Sanaullah has been granted against two surety bonds worth Rs1 million each.

An anti-narcotics court on December 11 extended judicial remand of PML-N leader Sanaullah till January 4, 2020, in the heroin smuggling case.

On November 20, Sanaullah had approached LHC for a second time seeking his release on bail in a drug case made against him by Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).

The ANF on July 2, had arrested Sanaullah, a senior PML-N leader while travelling with his guards to a meeting from Faisalabad to Lahore.

A case was filed in accordance with the Control of Narcotics Substances Act, 1997, after a large stash of contraband was recovered from his vehicle.

