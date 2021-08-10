Rashid expresses resolve to ensure foolproof security arrangements during Muharram

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has expressed the resolve to ensure foolproof security arrangements during Muharram.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, he appealed to the mourners to strictly observe precautionary measures as laid down by the National Command and Operation Centre to prevent spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said weakening Pakistan internally is the prime agenda of hostile agencies of India, Israel, and Afghanistan and we have to foil their designs by remaining strong from within.

