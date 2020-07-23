Received No Indian Response To Offer Of Third Consular Access To Kulbhushan Jadhav: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that Pakistan has received no response to the offer of the third consular access to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

During the weekly press briefing on Thursday, she said that Pakistan is working keeping in view the verdict of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) about Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

She said that India has continuously been violating ceasefire violations. “During the current year, 32 people have been martyred due to Indian ceasefire violations,” she added.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said that Pakistan has always provided the Line of Control (LoC) access to the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) and the international media.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had phoned Bangladesh counterpart Husina Wajid on Wednesday and expressed grief over the loss of lives in her country. “The PM also highlighted the importance of the SAARC and invited the Bangladesh counterpart to visit Pakistan,” she added.

