Reference filed against Shehbaz Sharif, son Hamza Shehbaz in money laundering case by NAB

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday filed a reference against 16 accused including PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif along with his son Hamza Shehbaz in money laundering case.

The case pertaining to Rs7bn corruption was filed in the court of the admin judge today.

The reference, consisting of 55 volumes, also includes the names of Sulaiman Shehbaz, Rabia, Nusrat Shahbaz, and Nisar Ahmad.

Four accused, including Shahid Rafiq, Yasir Mushtaq, Muhammad Mushtaq, and Aftab Mahmood have become approvers against Shahbaz Sharif and others.

Earlier in June, the combined investigation team (CIT) of the NAB had grilled Shehbaz Sharif for one-and-a-half hours in an investigation related to the alleged money-laundering and assets beyond means against him and his family members.

Previously, Shehbaz had avoided appearing before NAB for a couple of times due to COVID-19, saying he had a weak immunity.

It has been learnt that the PML-N president was questioned by two members of the CIT for more than an hour. He submitted a reply to the questioner which was handed him over in previous hearing.

Shehbaz was asked about the gifts, given by him to his wife. Questions were also asked about Barclays Bank loans. Sources said Shahbaz was confronted with the report of Financial Monitoring Unit.

